On Tuesday night Pocatello Police were involved in an officer involved shooting on South 2nd Avenue and Stansbury Street in where 23 year old Neal Stuart Nevada was shot and killed by police who, they say, was in possession of a knife.
Many questions arose from that incident concerning when lethal force should be used.
“Lethal force is anything that’s going to cause great bodily harm or death. It’s something that’s used in the most extreme circumstances and not something that, it’s the last resort,” says Lt. John Walker, Pocatello Police Department.
Lt. John Walker with the Pocatello Police says it depends on the circumstances and the capacity of each individual.
“It’s a very rapidly unfolding dynamic in every single case, and we expect our officers to use their very best judgement. We train the very best we can but at the very end of the day, it comes down to that officer and what he perceives at that moment and whether it’s the officer’s life that’s in danger or whether it’s some citizen that they’re trying to protect and they are of equal importance to us and we take it very, very seriously,” says Lt. Walker.
Lt. Walker says it’s not standard at this time for Pocatello Police to wear body cameras, but they do have camera systems in their patrol cars that activate automatically when the emergency lights come on.
“I guess the big thing on something like this is we are asking the public for their faith, their trust and their patience while we go through the process, because it is an involved process and it involves a lot of people and it’s very complex and so it takes time,” says Lt. Walker.
Lt. Walker says the officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave while East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigates.
