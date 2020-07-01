Pocatello Police are investigating a graffiti incident that took place Tuesday which included racist slurs and political messages.
The Kirkham Trail tunnel was found vandalized and reported around 12:30pm Tuesday.
Pocatello Parks and Rec workers eventually came in to paint over it removing the messages portrayed. City of Pocatello Public Information Officer Logan McDougall had this to say about the incident, “At this time, police are still investigating the graffiti. So if residents have any tips or information they would like to share police ask that you call 208-234-6100."
The graffiti took about 30 minutes for Parks and Rec employees to paint over.
