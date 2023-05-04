The Pocatello Police Department is searching for a missing person.
Lorraine Hardy was last seen at her home on Cottage Avenue between 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30 a.m. on Monday. She is 67-years-old, approximately 5’3” and weighs about 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. Her vehicle is a white 1991 Toyota Camry with the license plate 1B Y9216.
If you have any information about Lorraine, contact the police department at 208-234-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.