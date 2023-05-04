Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portneuf Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:45 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM MDT Thursday was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet early Saturday morning. It will then stay between 10 and 11 feet through at least Monday. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 02/01/1911. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.1 Thu 12 pm MD 10.6 10.7 10.7 &&