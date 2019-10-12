Pocatello Police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a stabbing that took place Saturday night around 9:00p.m. in the 500 block of South 8th Avenue.
There was a disturbance between a man and a woman with the woman being stabbed multiple times. She was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for emergency surgery.
Police are looking for Steven Skyler Drain who also goes by the name Johnny McLeod who was last seen leaving the residence and is wanted for questioning. He is a white male, 29-years-old, 5’7”, 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on both sides of his mouth.
Do not approach Drain, instead, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.