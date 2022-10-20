Pocatello Police have announced that they have arrested two people who they say are connected to the vandalism of a church last week.
On Friday, October 14 around 3:30 a.m., two churches in the area of South 7th Avenue and Lewis Street were vandalized.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building was broken into.
Police said that two possible suspects were caught on surveillance video and evidence was left behind at the scene. The PPD Street Crimes Unit made the arrests on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.