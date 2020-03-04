The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department:
The Pocatello Police Department is currently involved in a situation of a barricaded subject at 424 N 13th in Pocatello.
At this time the public is advised to avoid this area as it is an active crime scene. Negotiations are ongoing with the suspect at this time.
There is no threat to the greater public. Residents living in the area are advised to either stay secure in their homes or safely leave the area avoiding the suspect residence. The PPD will advise when the scene is secure and as is safe to the public.
