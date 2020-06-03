Pocatello Police are preparing for local events after the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed in police custody over a week ago.
Lt John Walker with PPD says they have been invited to participate in some of these organized events in Pocatello this week.
He says they don’t anticipate any issues at any of the events.
Lt. Walker says these events are the community coming together to show solidarity and support for diversity.
“We’re actually meeting with the event organizers and we will be participating with them to ensure everyone’s safety and to ensure that, I guess for lack of a better term again is to help convey to the community that we’re united,” says Lt. John Walker, Pocatello Police Department.
The ‘Kneel for Nine Unity Walk’ will start on Wednesday night at 6:20 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.