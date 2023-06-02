A preschool and daycare center in Pocatello was abruptly shut down Thursday.
According to Pocatello Police, officers responded to Stepping Stones Preschool and Childcare Center around 2:30 p.m. as part of a follow-up to an ongoing investigation.
While there, police revoked the center's license and parents were contacted to come pick their kids up. They were informed there was an investigation.
One parents told East Idaho News the investigation involved multiple claims of physical and verbal abuse against the kids by daycare center staff.
The parent also said they were told police had been investigating for a couple of months and were able to corroborate complaints from video footage.
Citations were issued but no other details about the citations have been disclosed.
According to Idaho Health and Welfare, the center passed its inspection in September 2022.
