The Pocatello Police Department is partnering with the Crimes against Children foundation to build a new team of reserve officers.
A doctor from California was sworn in Thursday as the first member of Pocatello’s Reserve Team.
Among other things, the Reserve Team will help protect children from online predators and bring awareness of teen suicide.
In a news release, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei says, “We are thrilled to partner with the Crimes Against Children Foundation and help protect the youth of our community. We’ll have some exciting announcements about this effort in the coming days and look forward to working with the CACF.”
Its first member is Dr. Joe Englanoff.
He's worked with the UCLA medical emergency team for a quarter of a century.
Each reserve team member will have their own niche, and will use that expertise to train Pocatello Police officers.
Dr. Englanoff will focus on trauma medicine.
He says his lectures will cover: "Post traumatic stress disorder…dealing with penetrating trauma…crush injuries, blast injuries, defibrillator use."
As a reserve officer, Dr. Englanoff will be based in California but fly to Pocatello every few months to give lectures.
