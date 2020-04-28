The Pocatello Police Union is extending its contract with the City of Pocatello because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made Tuesday afternoon between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Portneuf Valley Lodge 13.
The contract will be rolled from this fiscal year to next fiscal year.
Last year looked very different, with weeks of intense negotiations. It ended with a base pay increase of five percent for all position levels for sworn officers.
Because of the tough financial times, the union felt it wasn't right to negotiate higher salaries this year.
"We at FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge 13 recognizes the community and our nation is at crisis with this...pandemic, affecting everybody with layoffs and what not,” says Val Wadsworth the President of FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge 13.
Because there will be no negotiations, the union has pledged to donate the money set aside for an attorney to the Idaho Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.