The Annual Pocatello Pump Rock Climbing event will be held this weekend.
It's a fundraising event hosted by Idaho State University to get climbers outdoors to have a good time.
It benefits the access fund to provide access to local and regional climbing areas, a scholarship fund for climbers to receive scholarships to attend ISU, and the Outdoor Adventure Center.
Justin Dayley, Director, ISU Outdoor Adventure Center Said, "It allows us to provide a recreational opportunity here in the city of Pocatello and we have the opportunity to generate some funds while having a really really good time."
The event will be held on both Saturday and Sunday at Ross Park beginning at 8 am each day.
You can register until 11:59 pm on Thursday, September 12 here: https://pocatellopump.athlete360.com/
