In continuing coverage of the Skywest Airline service in Pocatello.
KPVI's Deanne Coffin talked with the Pocatello Regional Airport manager Alan Evans.
He says the $800,000 dollar subsidy agreement with Skywest Airlines and the City of Pocatello is a revenue guarantee.
The money would be put aside to help with the losses for Skywest Airlines.
He says if the current Skywest route generates more money, then less money will be taken from that amount.
He says the agreement is the best option at this time to maintain service in and out of Pocatello.
06:38:00 ALAN EVANS-POCATELLO REGIONAL AIRPORT MANAGER
"Commercial service in a community is a huge driver, economically, you know when businesses locate here or look at us, they want to know if we have commercial service close, you know, not an hour away or two hours away, or three hours away down in Salt Lake City, so it is something that we need to maintain here and I have had so much contact with people wanting and desiring what can we do to keep this service here. I know that there is a desire to keep this service in this community, so I would hate to see us lose it," says Alan Evan, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager.
Evans says if Skywest Airlines does putt its service, there won't be any more commercial flights at the Pocatello Regional Airport and it will cost much more than $800,000 dollars to get them back.
