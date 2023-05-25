The Pocatello Regional Airport is hosting a second open house.
That will be June 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the airport terminal. At the meeting, the community can learn more about the updated Airport Master Plan which provides a guide for the next 20 years of facility and infrastructure planning. The plans will include drafts on meeting FAA standards while also meeting the local need for hangar development.
The open house will include a presentation, followed by a discussion and question and answer session.
