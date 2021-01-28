Pocatello Regional Transit and Area V Agency on Aging have been partnered for some time now.
"It's nothing new for us since we've been doing this for quite a few years with the area agency," says Director of PRT, Skyler Beebe.
Now, they're offering senior citizens their own rides to their next covid-19 vaccine appointment.
This is made possible thanks to grants through the Area Agency on Aging.
These grants as well as a suggested donation of $2 made by passengers, allow these cheap and affordable services to pay for it.
"Through grants we receive from that, it helps to pay for those rides," says Beebe.
If you're worried about traveling to your next covid-19 appointment, the director of PRT says they routinely disinfect their vehicles so they can get their passengers from point A to point B.
Director of the Area V Agency on Aging, Mike Hirischi, says he's excited these services can be utilized by the senior citizens community.
"I'm just very excited I'm actually. There's just so much hope with being able to have vaccines or have the vaccine available to older adults," says Hirischi.
According to Hirischi, senior citizens may not have the luxury of being able to go many places considering the pandemic.
"It's been almost a year and many adults in southeast Idaho haven't been able to get out of their house or have been very limited," says Hirischi.
But the agency and PRT hopes this can help.
"Because of the pandemic, covid-19, we just want our seniors to know that transportation is available to them," says Beebe.
