Beginning on May 1st Idaho entered stage one of Governor Little's Idaho Rebounds plan to reopening the state.
But what exactly opened up in the first stage?
Maggie Mann, District Director of Southeast Idaho Public Health, explains who was allowed to reopen.
"So stage one did allow for some opening up of additional businesses, primarily retail type businesses."
While still following recommendations on social distancing and other practices to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The safety guidance is also being implemented to Pocatello departments as they begin to slowly reopen to the public.
Mann, mentioned what Pocatello did to fall under these guidelines to reopen.
"They actually submitted a number of their departments' plans, for kind of reengaging, to us last week and asked us to review them to make sure they had covered all their bases."
Leading to soft openings of many city departments this week.
One department that reopened in a limited manner was the Marshall Public Library, where they were able to accept book returns.
Eric Suess, Director of the Marshall Public Library, talks about some of the changes needed before opening to the public again.
"So we have to change the way we use computers for the public. We have to change the way we accept and check out books. We have to talk about use or non-use of our program room and meeting spaces."
Drastically changing and reshaping how the library will function when fully opened again.
And while the plan for reopening is a strong one, ensuring proper safety and cleaning, nothing is set in stone.
Suess, explained how things can still change.
"The situation is fluid that's why we don't give a specific date because, that could change depending on the governor's plan and all those things."
Giving hope for a return to what we once considered normal.
To find more information on the plan and each individual stage click on the following link: https://rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening/
