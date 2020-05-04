Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, SHELLEY, AND FORT HALL. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY WHILE DRIVING. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&