A Pocatello resident and KPVI Engineer braced Hurricane Laura today.
Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 am Central Time this morning near Cameron, Louisiana as a major category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 mph.
As well as extreme winds, it brought flash flooding, tornadoes, and devastating storm surge to the Louisiana coast.
Nick Davidson was in a hotel in Alexandria, Louisiana which was further inland but still received impacts from the hurricane.
Nick Davidson said, “You could heat the tin blowing off the next door neighbor's hotel, the tin came off the Holiday Inn I think. I'm a couple hundred miles inland I think so it wasn't as bad as it was down there."
Laura will continue to weaken but bring the threat of severe weather across the Midwest and Eastern United States.
