Last week we told you that a customer of the Press Box in Pocatello tested positive for COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health says other patrons at the restaurant from March 19-22 may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Press Box owners John and Erica Kalivas say they felt singled out, and that the person who tested positive had been to other establishments.
The restaurant closed for dine-in when Idaho Governor Brad Little implemented the stay at home order.
Two weeks before that, Erica Kalivas says they were already diligently cleaning, and John Kalivas explained they were keeping customers as far apart as possible.
The owners say they've gotten some negative comments online, but mostly a lot of support.
"I've had calls from Buddy's Restaurant, Mama Ines, Senor Iguanas...all the local people.... just supporting,” says John. “Everybody's got to stick together. That's all we can do right now."
The restaurant is open for takeout. They've been rotating out employees, to try to make sure none of them become unemployed.
John Kalivas says they plan to stay open as long as possible, and they'll see how this week goes.
