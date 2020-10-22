The roads around East Lovejoy Street and South 1st Avenue in Pocatello are closed after a water main burst sending thousands of gallons of water into the street.
City of Pocatello crews were working in the area when, around 8:00 p.m., a water main broke sending the water to the surrounding streets.
The Pocatello Water Department quickly got the break under control.
Pocatello Police Officers are assisting crews with the temporary road closure.
