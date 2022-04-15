The Pocatello Rotary Club has announced a donation of over $14,000 to the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund.
This donation will help in relief efforts in Ukraine and affected border states. The club raised the money through donations from members and visiting guests over the course of four meetings.
These funds will be used for the most pressing of needs like food, medical care and medicine, shelter, and clothing.
“The generosity of club members and guests at our meetings was stunning,” said Pocatello Rotary Club president Amy Campbell. “Ukraine is suffering the worst food crisis in Europe since WWII. People wanted a way to help. They know these donations are literally saving lives. Rotary International’s motto is, ‘Service Above Self,’ and this is a way we can help directly and immediately.”
Rich Kirkham, a past Rotary District Governor and chair of the club’s World Service Committee, believes members responded because they knew the funds would be used efficiently through a trustworthy channel. “A lot of people want to help, but they want to know that what they give will make its way to the people in Ukraine who so desperately need that help,” says Kirkham, “that’s the beauty of the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund and the Rotary system of accountability. If you give a dollar here in Idaho, a dollar arrives in Ukraine to relieve people’s suffering.”
Campbell pointed out that you don’t have to be a Rotarian to donate to the Disaster Response Fund. “People can search for ‘Rotary International Disaster Response Fund,’ and there’s a form you can use to donate online through a secure link,” said Campbell. “Donations are fully tax deductible. But people should be sure to donate before April 30, so they know it’s going to Ukraine.”
