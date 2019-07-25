The Garrett Way Facility is the home to Pocatello’s Sanitation, Street Operations, and Fleet Services Department.
Its size of 78,000 square feet, over eight acres of land, and over 80 employees features plenty of warehouse space, a traffic operations center which is the best in the state, a maintenance area, a place to make street signs, and even has a gym.
Tom Kirkman, Deputy Public Works Director for the City of Pocatello said, "I think this is a really positive change for the City of Pocatello. I think we're gonna realize a lot of benefits from this facility and I think we haven't even cracked the iceberg yet on what kind of benefits we're gonna get."
The facility will also allow the City to make bulk purchases and the maintenance program will allow them to prolong the life of city vehicles to save money in the future.
