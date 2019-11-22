A month ago we told you about the City of Pocatello allotting $90,000 for a rebrand. That project is running a little behind schedule.
Twenty-eight companies from around the country submitted requests for proposal to the city. Originally, the top three designs from the company selected were to be presented to the city council which would then vote on the winning design at the November 21, 2019 city council meeting.
Logan McDougal says those requests for proposal are still under review and that decision is now scheduled for the December 5, 2019 council meeting.
From there, the winning company will work with the city to refine the new logo, tagline and style guide.
Currently, the city does not have a style guide and the logo has been around for at least 25 years.
The finalized design is to be presented to the city by February 20, 2020. That date may be changed. The new logo and tagline will then be phased in over time.
City of Pocatello Public Information Officer Logan McDougal says, "It'll be a phase-in approach. It won't be a wholesale, change everything at once [approach]. It will be phased in, and frankly, it will likely take several years to get through all of that stuff."
City property that has a long shelf life, like street signs, will not be replaced with the updated logo until the property has reached the end of its shelf life.
To see the original article visit: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/out-with-the-old/article_cd27d92a-f774-11e9-b456-bfd51eb6b476.html
