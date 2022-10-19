There were scarecrows of all sizes on the auction block Wednesday night, all to benefit Idaho State University student athletes.
For the 19th year, Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse hosted the Scarecrow Auction and Chili Cookoff. What started off as a birdhouse auction, turned into decorated scarecrows up for auction. Each scarecrow is bundled with different themed items, like a Disney scarecrow, a S’more campout bundle, signed softballs and soccer balls from ISU athletes, and more.
After a ribbon cutting by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, the Chili War commenced with over 20 homemade chili recipes dished out to the judges.
All of the money raised from the silent and live auctions goes to Idaho State University.
“It all goes to student athlete scholarships,” explains ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, “so every dime raised here and throughout the Bengal athletic boosters programing, it all goes directly to our student athletes for scholarships. And it's so important because no matter what we do, whether we raise money for programs, for travel, for capital projects, our mission is our student athletes. The expense of scholarships always stays. And this is the lifeblood of our program. So, so very important.”
Last year, the event raised over $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.