Pocatello Police say there was a fire at local school last night.
This is according to Pocatello Police spokesman Lieutenant Ian Nelson.
Nelson says police responded to a call for an assist at around 9:30 p.m. for a fire at Lincoln Early Childhood Center at 330 Oakwood drive.
Officers say the fire was burning at an out building of the school.
Nelson says the Pocatello Fire Department is primarily handling the investigation.
No word on the cause of the fire.
