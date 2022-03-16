In 1972, the Older Americans Act established the national Senior Nutrition Program and on Wednesday, that program was celebrated at the Senior Activity Center in Pocatello.
Music and dancing marked the 50th anniversary celebration.
Over the past two years, the Activity Center has served over 58,000 meals both at the facility and curbside. Lunches on Wednesdays include musical entertainment and Fridays feature Jackpot Bingo right after lunch.
Wednesday's special program featured remarks from dignitaries from the City of Pocatello, the City of Chubbuck, and Bannock County Commissioners.
Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough marked the occasion along with a demonstration of one of the programs at the activity center, Rock Steady Boxing.
As I sit and look around the room today," said Commissioner Hough, "my heart is full again, because again, the opportunity for you to come here and socialize is so important for you. And I'm grateful we have this facility you can come do that."
The Activity Center not only offers meals for seniors Tuesday through Friday, but opportunities to socialize and to participate in fun and healthy activities.
You can learn more about the Activity Center by going to Pocatelloseniorcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.