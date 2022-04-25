Saturday night was the annual Dancing with the Pocatello Stars event.
This year, it was a fundraiser for Bridges, which helps refugees in eastern Idaho. The night six local stars as they competed for the title.
Our very own Misty Inglet and Joey DuBois participated in the event. The event raised nearly $5,000 for the charity.
Misty Inglet won the judges choice award and first place overall and first place for fundraising.
Joey DuBois won third place as the crowd’s favorite.
