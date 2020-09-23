Pocatello Animal Services has started a community cat program.
Animal Services staff will set traps in areas of the city with known stray cat populations. Once the cats are trapped, they will be taken to the Alta Animal Hospital. They will spayed and neutered and given a rabies vaccination. Their ears will also be notched for easy identification. The cats will then be returned to the area they were found.
The program is thanks to a $50,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society.
“The Community Cat Program will reduce the number of cats in the shelter and, over the long-term, reduce the population of community cats in the city,” said Josh Heinz, Pocatello Animal Services Director. “The trapping and spaying/neutering of cats by Pocatello Animal Services allows cats to stay in the area for people who want them there, reduces the population to a more manageable level, and helps the cats thrive outside the Shelter.”
As part of the new program, residents can also bring stray cats to the shelter on Mondays and Wednesdays.
For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal.
