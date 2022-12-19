Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant blowing and drifting snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&