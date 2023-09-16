The Annual Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is coming up in November and the parade committee received a nice boost from Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance.
Farm Bureau donated $3,000 to help the parade which also has a few other activities. The art contest has already received lots of submissions and the winning artists’ work will be displayed at Caldwell Park. There will also be food vendors at the parade.
This year’s Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will be on Saturday, November 4 and will start at 11:00 a.m.on 1st Street.
