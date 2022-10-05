In March, KPVI introduced you to Lena Contor.
Contor lives in Pocatello but is originally from Ukraine. She was working to get her mom, Olga, out of Ukraine. So at the First Friday Artwalk in March, Contor sold Ukrainian foods and other goods to raise money to help her mom.
She said that was a big success and her mom is now safe in Pocatello.
"I want to thank everyone for all your donations because they help not only my mom but many people I encountered during 5 weeks in Poland," Contor said.
She said the community was so supportive she raised enough money to not only help her mom, but other refugees like her in Poland. That's where millions of Ukrainans - including Olga - fled after war broke out.
"I was pleasantly surprised but I was overwhelmed," Contor said. "What a supportive community it is and how generous[ly] the people donated."
Thanks to that support, Contor said she was able to fill a need - medical supplies.
"I know a doctor on the frontlines who asked me for things they have run out of, they don't have any of, and that's specifically what I used your donations to buy some of those medical supplies," she said. "All together I have about $14,000 worth of medical supplies."
Contor said area hospitals donated a few supplies but the majority of donations were private donors.
From gauze and wound care products to antibiotics to pediatric supplies, Contor will be taking about 12 bags of supplies with her to Europe.
But that's not her only mission.
She also wants to help refugees find a place to stay ahead of what's expected to be a brutal winter.
Contor said many refugees fled with only the clothes on their back so they have no supplies or belongings. And with the cost of gas, coal, electricity and more all increasing, she says not many are willing - or able - to take in refugees.
But Contor found one option.
"I found hotel owners who are willing to do it for $12 a day providing a bed and 3 hot meals a day and so i want to go and make arrangements for that," she said. "So the more funds I can raise the more people I can accommodate and help in general."
So Contor will once again be fundraising at Pocatello's First Friday Artwalk.
And this time, she will be joined by her mom.
They will be selling homemade borscht - a traditional Ukrainian soup. They will also be selling Ukrainian cakes and a popular fruit drink. And they'll have other goods like freeze dried candies, fruits, and homemade herbal teas.
They will also be doing a raffle for a Ukrainian dinner. Contor says anyone who donates $50 will be entered in to win a homemade, traditional Ukrainian dinner for four - including a cultural night to learn more about the country.
Every dollar made from the Artwalk will go to paying for those hotel accommodations for refugees.
She said that $12 can make a huge difference for one refugee every day. So she's hoping the Pocatello community will come through for the people of Ukraine once again.
Lena and Olga will be at the Artwalk this Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. They will be at Mind Your Body Studio on Main Street.
Two days after Artwalk, Contor is headed back to Europe on her next humanitarian trip with the supplies and money she's collected.
If you can't make Artwalk but would like to donate to the refugees, you can Venmo Lena: @lenacontor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.