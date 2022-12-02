KPVI continues to follow the story of a Pocatello woman from Ukraine who is continuously working to help refugees in the war-torn country.
Lena Contor is once again preparing to go back to Europe - and is again collecting donations to take with her.
This time, Contor is collecting winter clothing such as hats, scarves, gloves and winter coats - as well as Christmas toys.
But she also heard from friends in Ukraine how bad things are without electricity and millions are still without power or light.
So Contor decided to collect Luci lights - long-lasting, solar powered lights that are low-cost and don't need batteries to run.
They can run for 24 hours without needing charging.
She said they cost between $15 and $25.
Contor said in the long, cold winter days the lights are maybe the most important thing those in Ukraine can own.
"I wish I could bring like warmth and food but that's not doable," she said. "ut this is doable. And it feels like having light which just gives them a little bit of hope and sometimes hope may be more important even than something, you know, tangible."
So far, Contor has collected 300-400 coats, 150 hats, 400 gloves, 200 toys and around 175 lights.
She will continue taking donations through December.
Contor has taken multiple trips to help refugees. In October, she took ten bags of needed medical supplies.
She said she hopes to be able to fill and take even more bags this time.
Contor said every time she has worked to collect what's needed for refugees, the community has stepped up. And she's astounded at how supportive the community is of her efforts each time.
"I thought how could I ask for one more thing," she said. "People are getting tired of me constantly asking and again, this community doesn't stop to amaze me. Because I posted on Facebook, this is what I want to take because Ukraine is in the dark and within the week I got 150 lights. I'm like, 'Wow, these people are just amazing!'"
Contor will be at the alternative Christmas market on Saturday, Dec. 3. Instead of traditional Christmas shopping, the alternative market allows you to contribute to different projects and causes.
She will be there with Luci lights where people can contribute money to buy more solar lights for Ukraine.
The market runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church on Garfield.
She also accepts donations via Venmo: @lenacontor.
