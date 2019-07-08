A local woman is, for the first time, opening up about a painful skin disease.
"So it's called Hidradenitis Suppurativa," says 18 year-old Mykah Johnson.
HS presents as large cysts all over the body.
"It happens in areas like your under arms, underneath your boobs, like in your groin, sometimes on your thighs," says Johnson.
Mykah was misdiagnosed with a serious case of acne when she was 14, so she was put on Accutane, which made her condition even worse.
"It was a nightmare,” says Johnson.
“There'd be sometimes where I'd just...cup my hand on my cheek and rest my hand and it [the cyst] would pop in my hand.”
Mykah told hardly anyone about her condition, so when cysts burst on her back:
"I remember some people being like 'hey there's something on your shirt, it looks like you're bleeding', and I'd be like 'oh yeah...I might have scratched my mosquito bite too hard'. I'd come up with little excuses like that because I didn't know what to say."
It was a dark time in Mykah's life.
"It's one of those things that I would take from her and go through for her if I could," says Megan Borich, Mykah's Mom.
But then two years ago, Mykah and her family moved to Pocatello, and met Physician Assistant Amy McKinlay.
“With Mykah it was just one of those where I kind of was trying to think outside the box of ‘why isn’t this working?’”
McKinlay diagnosed Mykah at her first appointment.
"For her to kind of put a name to what was going on was kind of an overwhelming feeling," says Mykah.
Mykah now takes one shot of the medication Humira every week, and she will for the rest of her life, as there's no cure.
“With Humira calming that inflammation down, it helps decrease the cysts, helps so she doesn't even get cysts,” says McKinla.
“And if we can decrease the cysts, we can get rid of the scarring."
And now, Mykah is getting topical treatments: micro-needling, lasering and dermabrasion, which will all help get rid of her scars.
And with a tell-all Facebook post, she's finally opening up about her disease.
She's hoping to educate and help others.
"It's been really good to know that if I want to wear an off-the shoulder top, now I can, because I'm not worried about people finding out about this big secret that I have,” says Mykah.
Mckinlay says it's common for HS to be misdiagnosed, especially as acne.
It affects people of all ages and genders, and many don't come forward at all because of embarrassment.
Mckinlay encourages people to get treatment for HS as soon as possible, because once scarring occurs, it’s harder to treat.
She says knowledge about HS is growing, and the more people who talk openly about the disease, the better.
