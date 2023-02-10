A local woman will be testing her trivia knowledge next week on Jeopardy!
Kendra Westerhaus from Pocatello will be on Monday’s edition of the popular game show.
She says that she is a fan of the show and brushed up on her trivia skills when she learned that she would be a contestant on the program.
Kendra’s episode was taped in December and will air right here on KPVI at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 13.
