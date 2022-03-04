One Pocatello woman is doing all she can to help her mother - who is in Ukraine as the war with Russia continues. 

On Friday night, Lena Contor put up a booth at the First Friday Artwalk to raise money to help her mother Olga. 

Until recently, her mom lived in Zaporizhia. 
 
"She left her home about two days ago and she actually left it 20 hours before they started bombing my city," Contor said. 
 
"The bombing started while she was on the train so she didn't know. As soon as she reached Lviv, people started texting when they got connection and she texted me and said do you know that our city's been bombed?"
 
Contor said one of the hardest things for Olga was leaving behind her entire life. She said all her mother has with her that's familiar are the clothes she's wearing.
 
"When she decided to go she was just wandering around her home and understanding she will never see any of this again," Contor said. 
 
Olga had to spend about a day and a half on a cramped evacuation train. 
 
"She said it was so packed on the train that someone was sitting on her lap, she was sitting on a lap, she couldn't even use her phone," Contor described.
 
Now as part of a mass evacuation, Olga has to wait six days before she can cross the border into Poland.
 
For the last several days, Contor has been calling multiple U.S. embassies in nearby countries, reaching out to Idaho's Congressional delegation and making dozens of other calls - all to reach anyone who can help get her mother safely to the U.S. 
 
"In the beginning I didn't know where to start because I know I need to apply in Ukraine embassy but all Americans left Ukraine so I thought, 'Wow I cannot even start the process.'"
 
Contor said while she's doing all she can it's hard being on the other side of the world.  
 
"I cried for several days," Contor said. "Yesterday [Thursday] was the worst day because I didn't have connection with my mom while she was on the train and then I start hearing from all my friends in the city that they're shooting nuclear power plant. And because she wasn't answering I thought maybe something happened."
 
But Contor said several hours later her mother finally texted her that she'd reached Lviv. 
 
On Friday night, Contor was at the First Friday Artwalk in Historic Downtown Pocatello selling Ukrainian souvenirs, shirts, dish towels, homemade socks, pierogis, and several other goods. She was fundraising to pay for her mother's travel expenses and to send her money to help her get food and supplies while she waits - who knows how long - to come to America. 
 
Contor's booth was popular, with no shortage of customers. Dozens lined up to buy her goods or simply make a donation to help. 
 
She also set up a Venmo account to help raise money. Contor said it's already raised a few thousand dollars, including one $2,500 donation from a single donor. 
 
"People are donating like if I was their close relative. And this is overwhelming that our community is so family-like," Contor said. 
 
People can continue donating on the Venmo account @lenacontor and Contor said she will pay it forward. Any money she doesn't need for her mother, will be given to others with relatives in Ukraine - or even those actually in Ukraine - who also need help. 
 
Contor said a local friend of hers is doing the same - raising money to help anyone she can affected by the Ukraine crisis. More information is posted on her Facebook page: Alyona Oborn
 
Contor has no idea how long it might take to get her mom to the U.S. but she's been told it'll likely be at least a couple months. For now, she's just counting her blessings that her mom is safe. 
