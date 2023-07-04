Pocatello's annual Independence Day Parade is back again this morning.
The parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
This year's theme is 'Let Freedom Ring.'
Stephanie Palagi with Historic Downtown Pocatello says folks can come out and enjoy a very traditional parade.
(TAKE SOT:12)STEPHANIE PALAGI (CEO HISTORIC DOWNTOWN POCATELLO)
"Lots of American flags, lots of patriotism. The Boy Scouts will be at the front of the parade with the Honor Guard. Police Department will be here. There will be just that sense of hometown pride and community country pride," says Stephanie Palagi, CEO Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Make sure to keep an eye out for the KPVI News Crew in the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.