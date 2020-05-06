Gold's Gym in Pocatello reopened Tuesday, despite a statewide order to stay closed.
Gold's Gym closed in late March after Governor Brad Little declared a stay-at-home order in an attempt slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As part of Mr. Little's Idaho Rebounds plan, a Stay Healthy Order says gyms can't re-open until May 16 (find more information on the order here: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/stay-healthy-order/).
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports being contacted by many concerned citizens about the gym's early reopening.
SIPH has a protocol for this situation.
First, they'll reach out to the business and ask them to voluntary close.
If that fails, health officials and Pocatello police officers will visit the business and again ask that they close.
If the business still opts to remain open, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.
"It's critically important that we follow the current guidance,” says Maggie Mann, the Director for Southeastern Idaho Public Health. “Because if we don't, there's the potential that we're going to see a spike in cases, we're going to see an increase in people needing to be admitted to the hospital."
SIPH reached out to Gold’s Gym Tuesday and are hoping to connect with its owners Wednesday.
KPVI is awaiting a statement from Gold's Gym.
Gold's Gym Idaho Falls opened Monday, May 4.
According to CBS News, Gold's Gym announced Monday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It's not clear if this affected local branches' decision to open.
Attached is the letter sent to Pocatello Gold’s Gym’s members Tuesday. The file is called DOCX and can be found above the article on the left.
In the letter, the gym says it will follow its own three-phase reopening plan.
Phase one includes issuing every member a personal bottle of disinfectant and a microfiber towel, a touchless check-in process, cleaning every 30 minutes and a "strict" physical distancing policy.
Hours will also be reduced to allow for a nightly deep cleaning. Group fitness classes, childcare and racquetball will be unavailable until phase two, which begins May 18. The letter also asks that anyone who experiences certain symptoms within 24 hours of visiting the gym not enter.
