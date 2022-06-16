Pocatello residents Brittany Peterson and Cody Lind are gearing up for this month's Western States Endurance Run in California.
The 100-mile race runs from June 25-26.
Last year, Peterson and Lind both finished in 4th place. In Peterson's first time running the race in 2019, she finished in 2nd place.
(0) comments
