Pocatello's only 5K obstacle course race is back.
The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency will be holding their 2022 Urban Invasion on June 24. The event will be in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Registration is now open. It's $125 per team with four people per team. To register, go to Poky Urban Invasion's Facebook page at this link.
Volunteers are also needed for the event.
