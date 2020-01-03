From Bonneville County Sheriff's Office new release:
At approximately 2:40am Friday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle driving with its lights off pull into a residence near 17th S. and 35th W. The Deputy observed a male attempting to enter vehicles on the property and a barn located past the main residence and fled on foot when the Deputy called out to him. While other Officers were in route the Deputy noticed the man’s vehicle contained several tools and items piled inside that were later found to be stolen from other locations earlier in the night.
As Deputies cleared the buildings and followed tracks in the snow, the man was located running in a nearby canal by Deputies and taken into custody. The man was identified as 27-year-old Manuel D. Quintero of Idaho Falls and showed signs of intoxication.
While talking to Quintero, he admitted to Deputies he had been drinking and hoped to walk home and avoid being caught. Quintero also admitted to Deputies he had taken some of the property in the vehicle from another residence in the area.
Quintero was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on Felony charges of 3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence, Burglary, and two counts of Attempted Burglary, along with a Misdemeanor charge of Resisting and Obstructing.
Deputies are continuing to investigate and return stolen items seized from Quintero’s vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.