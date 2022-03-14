Two people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting at a motel in Rexburg.
Around 5:30 Saturday morning, Rexburg Police officers were called to the Motel 6 after guests reported hearing gunshots in one of the rooms.
A family in the room next door to the shooting, says that around 5:27 a.m. they heard several gunshots. then a sound in the bathroom.
“I heard a noise coming from the bathroom. I walked over to it and heard a hissing sound and noticed a can of Febreze looked like it exploded on the counter. That’s when I noticed a hole in the wall,” explains Randy Mullins.
Mullins said he ran over to where his children were sleeping. He told his wife they needed to get down on the floor.
“She immediately jumped into action and grabbed one of the kids, dragged her to the ground, I grabbed the other one,” says Mullins, “we hunkered down there for a second. I pulled the mattress over us and two more rounds were fired. I then crawled over to my phone on the other side of the bed and made a phone call. Police arrived on scene almost it seemed like seconds they were very quick and then they got us evacuated.”
A Madison County school bus was brought in to evacuate the guests. Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen says that officers tried to contact the occupants in the room, but couldn’t.
The Rexburg SWAT team was called in and eventually made it inside the room. They found two individuals deceased. They were found to be from out of state. Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.
As for Mullins, he is glad his family is safe, “Just glad everybody, well not everybody’s, okay but we’re okay.”
Hagen says while there’s no threat to the public and that guests were able to return to their rooms. The crime scene remains active and no other information is being immediately released.
