Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 27 year old Larry Mathew Robinson II.
Robinson, an inmate in the Bonneville County Jail, walked away from a work detail crew near the Ammon Field Office on East Lincoln Road just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The supervising deputy notified area patrol units who searched the area for Robinson but have been unable to locate him.
Robinson is described as 6’ 1” tall, 230 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Mr. Robinson has multiple tattoos on his neck and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans.
If located, Mr. Robinson should not be approached, and law enforcement should be contacted immediately. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Robinson can contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200, report anonymously online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on our mobile device.
The Work Detail Program consists of inmates approved by the courts to participate in various projects, maintenance and roadside cleanup of city, county, and state Properties along with volunteer work for area churches and non-profit organizations. Work Detail crews of 6 to 10 inmates are supervised by a deputy who facilitates and oversees each day’s projects. Inmates who participate are still in the custody of the Bonneville County Jail and face new Felony Charges for Escape if they walk away.
