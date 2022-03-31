Idaho Falls Police have made an arrest after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Wednesday night, police arrested 37-year-old Jake Eilander at a home in Idaho Falls.
Earlier in the day, police found 44-year-old Ulises Rangel of Idaho Falls dead behind Planet Fitness at 200 S. Woodruff. Police say that he sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
After watching security footage and with other information, police identified the suspect as Jake Eilander. They began searching for Eilander and another person that had been on the scene at the time the crime occurred.
Around 9:30 p.m., police received information that Eilander was at an address in the 2100 block of St. Clair Avenue. Police surrounded the home and found Eilander and another person in the garage.
Eilander was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Murder – Second Degree.
