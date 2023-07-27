The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for shooting at a vehicle.
Deputies were called to a home around 1:30 p.m. after a resident reported someone had shot their vehicle. The victim said that they heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the area heading toward Bingham County.
Shortly after, Bingham County Deputies located the vehicle and detained Alan Palfox who was a passenger in the vehicle. Two handguns were found in the vehicle and Palafox admitted to the shooting.He was arrested and charged with malicious injury to property.
An investigation is ongoing.
