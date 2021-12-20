On Saturday around 5:00 p.m., police in Bonneville County were called to KJ’s Travel Center for a report of a female passed out in a vehicle.
The woman was identified at 28-year-old Presley Peterson of Lewisville. Police saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and detained Peterson.
A search of the vehicle produced syringes with Methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. Peterson also has an active Misdemeanor Warrant out for her arrest.
She was taken to the Bonneville County Jail is now facing Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
