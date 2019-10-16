Chubbuck police are looking for a woman with mental health concerns missing since last month.
Family members say they haven't spoken to 29 year old Amber Judd since September 27th.
Now police are asking for the public's help finding her.
According to the family, Judd may be going to Oregon with a man named Steven.
Judd is white, 5 feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She also has a tattoo on her back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.