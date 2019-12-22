Police continue their search for two Rexburg children who have not been seen since September and they are asking for the public’s help.
Officials believe that 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow are in danger and could be tied to a suspicious death case.
The search for the children began in November when police were asked to check in on Joshua because he has special needs and has not been seen since September.
The mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband Chad Daybell told police that Joshua was in Arizona, but police say that was incorrect.
Police in Rexburg are now saying that the kids were not reported missing and that the parents are not cooperating with the investigation.
Investigators say they do not know if the kids or the family are in Arizona, Utah, Idaho, or another state.
Authorities note that Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow after his first wife, Tammy Daybell, passed away in October.
While Police thought Tammy died of natural causes, her body has been exhumed in Utah and an autopsy is being conducted. Police are now citing suspicious circumstances in her death.
Police are asking anyone with information about the children to call Rexburg Police Department at 208-539-3000 or report contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
