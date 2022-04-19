Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a missing person.
The Nampa Police Department is trying to locate Kelsey Pearson.
They've received reports that she may be in the area.
Kelsey is 19-years-old. She's 5'5 and 179 pounds with brown hair that is sometimes colored different colors and is possibly purple now, with hazel eyes.
People are reporting Kelsey has been in the Idaho Falls area.
If you have seen Kelsey or know where she is, message the tip line at 208-468-4401 or dispatch center at 208-529-1200.
