Police in Jefferson County are asking for the public’s help in locating Tyler Stoddard.
The 32-year-old was last seen on September 4th and his vehicle was found abandoned near 2700 North in Monteview on September 11th.The vehicle was inoperable and it is believed Stoddard walked away from it.
If you have seen him or know where he may be, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210, option 7.
