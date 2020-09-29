Chubbuck Police Dept. Press Release:
On September 29th shortly after 1:00 AM an Officer with the Chubbuck Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black compact vehicle displaying Idaho license plate 4BL0366 in the area of Philbin Rd and Angela St in Chubbuck. Once the vehicle came to a stop an occupant of the vehicle fired upon and struck the marked patrol car multiple times. The suspect vehicle then fled the area and was last observed going east on Cutshalts Rd from Philbin Rd at a high rate of speed. Fortunately our officer was not struck or physically injured while being shot at.
We are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black compact vehicle with license plate 4BL0366, possibly an older model Honda Civic. We are also asking everyone to check their surveillance cameras for any activity throughout the night that may possibly be connected to this event.
Our thanks and appreciation goes out to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police, Idaho State Police and the Fort Hall Police who all responded to assist and are all continuing their efforts to locate the suspect(s) involved.
Our investigation into this matter is still on going and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.
