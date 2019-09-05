From Bingham County Sheriff's Office new release:
On September 05, 2019 at about 7:45 p.m. Bingham County Deputies noticed a silver Volkswagen Jetta strike a parked car then drive off. Deputies went after the vehicle attempting to get them to stop. One County deputy that was on foot stopped the vehicle, the vehicle then tried to run over the deputy. A pursuit started with the vehicle going on Highway 91 then turning left on Alice then right on Pendleberry.
The vehicle drove to the end of Pendleberry to Christianson lane where it crashed through a fence. The vehicle then drove into an Idaho State Police Trooper’s car then continued down Christenson lane. The vehicle then drove through another fence into a cut grain field.
The Idaho State Police Trooper performed a PIT maneuver and the Silver Jetta stopped. When the Jetta stopped it started on fire and the Trooper’s car also started on fire. The trooper and the deputies were able to get both occupants out of the vehicle but both the Trooper’s car and the suspect’s car burned to the ground. They were both a total loss.
The driver of the Jetta, 23-year-old Beaumon C. Pandoah from Fort Hall was charged with DUI, Aggravated Battery on a certain person (a police officer), three counts of Aggravated Assault on a certain person (police officers), and Felony Pursuit.
23-year-old Daylin Lee Farmer from Pocatello is being charged with Principle to the above Felony charges. Both subjects were placed in the Bingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.