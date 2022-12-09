The Fruitland Police Department says they continue to investigate the abduction and the location of the remains of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan.
Officials say voluntary consent was obtained to search a neighboring residence to 1102 Redwing Street in Fruitland.
On December 2nd, ground penetrating radar and a certified human remains detection dog were deployed in the back yard of the neighboring residence.
No additional evidence was found and there was no indication that Michael had been in any other neighboring yards other than 1102 Redwing Street.
The purpose of the search was an investigative step to eliminate all other possibilities.
Additionally, contact has been made with the two outstanding individuals needed for questioning.
Police say they remain confident that the evidence shows that Michael's remains had been moved and the investigation continues as they follow leads.
